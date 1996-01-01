11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Symbols
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Lewis Dot Symbols
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the condensed electron configurations and Lewis electron-dot symbols, predict the ions formed from the following atoms and determine the formula of their compound.
Ba and O
Based on the condensed electron configurations and Lewis electron-dot symbols, predict the ions formed from the following atoms and determine the formula of their compound.
Ba and O
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ba+ & O2–; Ba2O
B
Ba2+ & O–; BaO2
C
Ba2– & O2+; BaO
D
Ba2+ & O2–; BaO
E
Ba+ & O–; BaO