18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the pH at which a solution of Nickel(II) hydroxide (Ni(OH)2) should be buffered so that the concentration of Ni2+ ions in the solution is 1.15×10–5 M. (Ksp of Ni(OH)2 = 2.00×10–15)
Calculate the pH at which a solution of Nickel(II) hydroxide (Ni(OH)2) should be buffered so that the concentration of Ni2+ ions in the solution is 1.15×10–5 M. (Ksp of Ni(OH)2 = 2.00×10–15)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.88
B
9.12
C
7.65
D
6.35