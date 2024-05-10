17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A normal and clean rainwater has been found to have a pH of 5.8 which is attributed to the presence of carbonic acid formed from dissolved carbon dioxide gas in water. Calculate [H2CO3], [HCO3−], and [CO32−], assuming that the total carbonate concentration is 1.0×10−5 M, and given that Ka1 and Ka2 values are 4.3×10−7 and 5.6×10−11, respectively.
