A normal and clean rainwater has been found to have a pH of 5.8 which is attributed to the presence of carbonic acid formed from dissolved carbon dioxide gas in water. Calculate [H 2 CO 3 ], [HCO 3 −], and [CO 3 2−], assuming that the total carbonate concentration is 1.0×10−5 M, and given that K a1 and K a2 values are 4.3×10−7 and 5.6×10−11, respectively.