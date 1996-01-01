17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
124PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equilibria of the amino acid alanine, H2N-CH3CH-COOH, in the water are
H2N-CH3CH-COOH + H2O ⇌ H2N-CH3CH-COO- + H3O+ Ka = 4.47x10-3
H2N-CH3CH-COOH + H2O ⇌ +H3N-CH3CH-COOH + OH- Kb = 7.41x10-5
Calculate the pH of a 0.090 M alanine solution
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.46
B
1.70
C
2.59
D
8.54