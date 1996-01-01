24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds Ligands
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the charge, denticity, and number of electrons donated by the ligand shown below:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-1, 2 e-, Monodentate
B
-2, 4 e-, Bidentate
C
-3, 6 e-, Tridentate
D
-6, 12 e-, Hexadentate
E
-4, 12 e-, Hexadentate
F
-2, 2 e-, Bidentate
G
-4, 6 e-, Tridentate
H
-4, 4 e-, Monodentate