9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Model
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statement is incorrect?
A
According to Einstein, photons are quantized radiant energy in packets.
B
According to Heisenberg, there is uncertainty in measuring the variables of a particle
C
According to Planck, photons cannot release or absorb energy.
D
According to de Broglie, matter has a wave nature
E
According to Bohr, electrons in a hydrogen atom only occupy with energies of fixed value