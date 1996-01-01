9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Model
9. Quantum Mechanics Bohr Model
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following electronic transitions in a hydrogen atom, identify whether each corresponds to emission or absorption of energy.
a. n = 4 → n = 6
b. n = 5 → n = 2
c. n = 2 → n = 3
For the following electronic transitions in a hydrogen atom, identify whether each corresponds to emission or absorption of energy.
a. n = 4 → n = 6
b. n = 5 → n = 2
c. n = 2 → n = 3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
absorption, absorption, emission
B
absorption, emission, absorption
C
emission, emission, absorption
D
emission, absorption, absorption