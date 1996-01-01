2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Theory
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose from the following statements which are inconsistent with the implications and postulates of Dalton's atomic theory.
I. Two oxygen atoms combine with one nitrogen atom to form a molecule of nitrogen dioxide.
II. One lithium atom can have a mass of 6 amu while another can have a mass of 7 amu.
III. Atoms are the smallest particles of all matter.
IV. Atoms can be created.
V. Atoms of a compound are fixed and cannot rearrange.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
II, IV, and V
B
II and V
C
I and III
D
I, III, and IV