Choose from the following statements which are inconsistent with the implications and postulates of Dalton's atomic theory.

I. Two oxygen atoms combine with one nitrogen atom to form a molecule of nitrogen dioxide.

II. One lithium atom can have a mass of 6 amu while another can have a mass of 7 amu.

III. Atoms are the smallest particles of all matter.

IV. Atoms can be created.

V. Atoms of a compound are fixed and cannot rearrange.