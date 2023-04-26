21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Naturally occurring scandium consists of a single isotope: Scandium-45. The isotopic mass of 45Sc is 44.955912 u. Calculate the binding energy per nucleon for this isotope.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
377.3 MeV
B
337.9 MeV
C
8.38 MeV
D
7.51 MeV