17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
The diagram below shows aqueous solutions of three acidic substances, HA, HB, and HC. Identify which of the three solutions will have the lowest pH. Note that water molecules are not shown for clarity.
A
The solution of HA will have the lowest pH.
B
The solution of HB will have the lowest pH.
C
The solution of HC will have the lowest pH.