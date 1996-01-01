2. Atoms & Elements
Isotopes
2. Atoms & Elements Isotopes
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The number of neutrons (n) and protons (p) for four isotopes is given in the table. What are their symbols?
The number of neutrons (n) and protons (p) for four isotopes is given in the table. What are their symbols?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 8437Rb
(ii) 8537Rb
(iii) 8738Sr
(iv) 8838Sr
(ii) 8537Rb
(iii) 8738Sr
(iv) 8838Sr
B
(i) 12184Po
(ii) 12285At
(iii) 12587Fr
(iv) 12688Ra
(ii) 12285At
(iii) 12587Fr
(iv) 12688Ra
C
(i) 8434Po
(ii) 8535At
(iii) 8737Fr
(iv) 8838Ra
(ii) 8535At
(iii) 8737Fr
(iv) 8838Ra
D
(i) 12137Rb
(ii) 12237Rb
(iii) 12538Sr
(iv) 12638Sr
(ii) 12237Rb
(iii) 12538Sr
(iv) 12638Sr