3. Chemical Reactions
Percent Yield
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statement is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The theoretical yield is greater than the actual yield because there are errors and losses during the synthesis of a product.
B
The theoretical yield is less than the actual yield because there are more products produced
C
The theoretical yield is equal to the actual yield because the reaction is complete.
D
None of the above