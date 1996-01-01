1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ethylene glycol (antifreeze) has a density of 1.11 g/cm3. a. What is the mass in g of 243 mL of ethylene glycol? b. What is the volume in L of 2.7 kg of ethylene glycol?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. 2.20 × 102 g; b. 3.0 L
B
a. 7.12 × 102 g; b. 0.24 L
C
a. 6.20 × 103 g; b. 5.2 L
D
a. 2.70 × 102 g; b. 2.4 L