19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
86PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction shows the hydrolysis of ATP where ADP stands for adenosine diphosphate and Pi stands for inorganic phosphate group (such as HPO42-)
ATP(aq) + H2O(l) → ADP(aq) + Pi(aq) ΔG°rxn = -30.5 kJ
ATP can be reformed from the free energy gained in the oxidation of glucose (C6H12O6) which runs the above reaction in reverse. In the oxidation of glucose, it reacts with oxygen to form carbon dioxide and water. What is the standard free energy change for the oxidation of glucose? How many moles of ATP can be produced at the highest possible rate from the oxidation of two moles of glucose?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
30.5
B
62.9
C
94.4
D
189