7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two bulbs are connected as shown below. The left bulb initially contains 1.76 atm of an ideal gas. The stopcock is opened and the ideal gas is allowed to expand, at a constant temperature, into the right bulb with a volume of 0.500 L. Calculate the volume of the left bulb if the final pressure of the ideal gas is 0.88 atm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.25 L
B
0.50 L
C
1.0 L
D
2.0 L