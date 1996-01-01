7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Look at the arrangement of gas samples below.
Calculate the pressure of the system once the gas samples are combined at a constant temperature assuming the volume between samples is negligible.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
412.50 mmHg
B
518.57 mmHg
C
603.29 mmHg
D
722.88 mmHg