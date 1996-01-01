14. Solutions
Types of Aqueous Solutions
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A KCl solution containing 48 g of KCl per 100.0 g of water is cooled from 90°C to 30°C. What happens during cooling?
A
About 18 g of KCl per 100 g of water will precipitate out of the solution.
B
About 13 g of KCl per 100 g of water will precipitate out of the solution.
C
About 5 g of KCl per 100 g of water will precipitate out of the solution.
D
The composition of the solution will remain the same.