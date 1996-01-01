13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
ZnS follows a zinc blende structure while FeO follows a rock salt structure. Using coordination numbers, explain why FeO has a higher melting point than ZnS.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
FeO (rock salt structure) has a higher coordination number, which leads to a higher melting point.
B
FeO (rock salt structure) has a lower coordination number, which leads to a higher melting point.