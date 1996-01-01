A chemist is trying to observe the decomposition of H 2 O 2 into H 2 and O 2 . One reaction set-up involved 5.00 g H 2 O 2 being placed in a 500-mL flask at 30 °C. Another set-up involved 5.00 g H 2 O 2 being placed in a 1.0-L flask at 30 °C. Which explains why the second set-up would have a slower reaction?