15. Chemical Kinetics
Intro to Chemical Kinetics
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chemist is trying to observe the decomposition of H2O2 into H2 and O2. One reaction set-up involved 5.00 g H2O2 being placed in a 500-mL flask at 30 °C. Another set-up involved 5.00 g H2O2 being placed in a 1.0-L flask at 30 °C. Which explains why the second set-up would have a slower reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The second set-up has a lower concentration, hence a slower reaction.
B
The second set-up has a higher concentration, hence a slower reaction.
C
There is insufficient information to make a conclusion.