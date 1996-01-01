15. Chemical Kinetics
Intro to Chemical Kinetics
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statements explains the energy requirements of chemical reactions?
A) The rate of reaction increases with both increasing temperature and activation energy.
B) The rate of reaction increases with increasing temperature and decreasing activation energy.
C) The rate of reaction increases with decreasing temperature and increasing activation energy.
D) The rate of reaction increases with both decreasing temperature and activation energy.
