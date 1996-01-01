Two types of sand are to be separated using the difference in density in a liquid. Sand A has a density of 1.21 g/cm3 and sand B has a density of 2.93 g/cm3.



The two sand samples will be placed in a container and mixed well with the liquid. Upon settling, the denser materials will be at the bottom and the less dense material will float to the top.



Given the following unreactive liquids and their densities, identify which of them would be a good option for the separation.



Liquid A (2.63 g/cm3)



Liquid B (1.51 g/cm3)



Liquid C (0.95 g/cm3)



Liquid D (1.96 g/cm3)