14. Solutions
Osmotic Pressure
14. Solutions Osmotic Pressure
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the molecular formula of an unknown compound given the data below:
The combustion of 22.98 g of the unknown compound produced 56.10 g CO2 and 7.657 g H2O.
The osmotic pressure of a solution containing 0.703 g of an unknown compound dissolved in 200.0 mL of solution at 25 °C is 1.59 atm.
Calculate the molecular formula of an unknown compound given the data below:
The combustion of 22.98 g of the unknown compound produced 56.10 g CO2 and 7.657 g H2O.
The osmotic pressure of a solution containing 0.703 g of an unknown compound dissolved in 200.0 mL of solution at 25 °C is 1.59 atm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C2H6O
B
C2H4O2
C
C4H8O3
D
C3H2O