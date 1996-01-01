17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
132PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the pH of 0.450 M H HF solution? Can we apply the assumption that x is small?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The pH of the solution is 1.76. We can assume that x is small.
B
The pH of the solution is 3.18. We can assume that x is small.
C
The pH of the solution is 3.53. We cannot assume that x is small.
D
The pH of the solution is 0.35. We cannot assume that x is small.