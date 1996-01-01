11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The experimental As-Br bond length in AsBr3 is 233 pm. Estimate the As-Br bond length based on the image below and compare it to the experimental As-Br bond length.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The estimated bond length is 234 pm. It is slightly longer than the experimental bond length.
B
The estimated bond length is 119 pm. It is shorter than the experimental bond length.
C
The estimated bond length is 120 pm. It is shorter than the experimental bond length.
D
The estimated bond length is 219 pm. It is equal to the experimental bond length.