3. Chemical Reactions Writing Ionic Compounds
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identifying the formula for each of the given compounds:
a) sulfur hexachloride
b) lithium nitrate
c) potassium chlorate
Identifying the name for each of the given compounds:
a) MgSO4
b) NH4NO2
c) Na2HPO4
