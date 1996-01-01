2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Definite Proportions
2. Atoms & Elements Law of Definite Proportions
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The chloride of an unknown metal is believed to have the formula MCl3. A 2.395-g sample of the compound contains 3.606×10−2 mol Cl. Find the atomic mass of M.
The chloride of an unknown metal is believed to have the formula MCl3. A 2.395-g sample of the compound contains 3.606×10−2 mol Cl. Find the atomic mass of M.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
94.05 g/mol
B
106.3 g/mol
C
92.93 g/mol
D
107.6 g/mol