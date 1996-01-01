7. Gases
Root Mean Square Speed
7. Gases Root Mean Square Speed
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 298 K, calculate the root mean square velocity and kinetic energy of CO, CO2, and SeO3. Which gas has the greatest velocity? The greatest kinetic energy? The greatest effusion rate?
At 298 K, calculate the root mean square velocity and kinetic energy of CO, CO2, and SeO3. Which gas has the greatest velocity? The greatest kinetic energy? The greatest effusion rate?
VIDEO SOLUTION
Please try to answer the question before watching the video below.
13m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?