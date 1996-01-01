19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
132PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the given equilibrium constant at different temperatures, what are ΔS°rxn and ΔH°rxn for the reaction?
2 SO2 (g) + O2 → 2 SO3 (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔH°rxn = -2.9 J
ΔS°rxn = -2.8 kJ/K
B
ΔH°rxn = 2.9 kJ
ΔS°rxn = 2.8 J/K
C
ΔH°rxn = -24 kJ
ΔS°rxn = -24 J/K
D
ΔH°rxn = -2.0x102 kJ
ΔS°rxn = -2.0x102 J/K
