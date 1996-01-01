18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nickel ions have an EPA acceptable level of 0.1 ppm in water. Will a saturated nickel(II) carbonate solution (Ksp = 1.42×10–7) produce a nickel ion solution that exceeds the EPA limit?
Nickel ions have an EPA acceptable level of 0.1 ppm in water. Will a saturated nickel(II) carbonate solution (Ksp = 1.42×10–7) produce a nickel ion solution that exceeds the EPA limit?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It produces a nickel ion solution that exceeds the EPA limit
B
It produces a nickel ion solution that does not exceed the EPA limit