17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ionic Salts
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the solubility of CuCl will increase in an acidic solution. Provide the balanced net ionic equation when CuCl dissolves to form a solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The solubility of CuCl will increase in an acidic solution.
Balanced net ionic equation: CuCl(s) + H3O+(aq) ⇌ CuOH(aq) + HCl(aq)
B
The solubility of CuCl will not increase in an acidic solution.
Balanced net ionic equation: CuCl(s) ⇌ Cu+(aq) + Cl–(aq)
C
The solubility of CuCl will increase in an acidic solution.
Balanced net ionic equation: Cl–(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ OH–(aq) + HCl(aq)
D
The solubility of CuCl will not increase in an acidic solution.
Balanced net ionic equation: CuCl(aq) ⇌ Cu2+(aq) + Cl–(aq)
