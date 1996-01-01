14. Solutions
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution of a nonvolatile solute (nonelectrolyte) in water has a boiling point of 375.3 K. Calculate the vapor pressure of water above this solution at 338 K. The vapor pressure of pure water at this temperature is 0.2467 atm.
A
0.928 atm
B
0.437 atm
C
0.229 atm
D
0.464 atm