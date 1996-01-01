17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Ionic Salts
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The solubility of magnesium sulfate decreases as the acidity of the solution is decreased. This is due to the
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
decrease in the sulfate ion concentration which shifts the equilibrium to the left.
B
decrease in the magnesium ion concentration which shifts the equilibrium to the left.
C
increase in the sulfate ion concentration which shifts the equilibrium to the right.
D
increase in the magnesium ion concentration which shifts the equilibrium to the left.
E
increase in the sulfate ion concentration which shifts the equilibrium to the left.
F
decrease in the sulfate ion concentration which shifts the equilibrium to the right
G
decrease in the magnesium ion concentration which shifts the equilibrium to the right.