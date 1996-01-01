7. Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two identical flasks at STP, one contains nitrogen gas and the other contains argon gas. Which of the following is a method to distinguish the two without opening the flasks?
A
Weigh the two flasks, the heavier flask contains argon gas while the lighter flask contains nitrogen gas.
B
Weigh the two flasks, the heavier flask contains nitrogen gas while the lighter flask contains argon gas.
C
Observe the flasks, the flask with the larger volume contains argon gas while the flask with the smaller volume contains nitrogen gas.
D
Observe the flasks, the flask with the larger volume contains nitrogen gas while the flask with the smaller volume contains argon gas.