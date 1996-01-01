1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density
At atmospheric pressure, ammonia (NH3) exists as a liquid at temperatures below −33.6°C. At a specific temperature, the density of ammonia is 0.696 g/cm3. Determine the mass of a 50.0-mL sample of ammonia at this temperature.
A
10.9 g
B
45.4 g
C
34.8 g
D
25.7 g