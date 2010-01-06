1. Intro to General Chemistry
Metric Prefixes
1. Intro to General Chemistry Metric Prefixes
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A carbon nanotube is a low-density material made of carbon tubes with diameters usually in the nanometer scale. It is a strong material with a high tensile strength and elastic modulus. The highest density carbon nanotubes fabricated have a density of 1.6 g/cm3. Convert this density to kg/m3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.6 × 105 kg/m3
B
1.6 × 104 kg/m3
C
1.6 × 103 kg/m3
D
1.6 × 102 kg/m3