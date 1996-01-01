11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Average Bond Order
Average Bond Order
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the C—C bond stronger between C2H4 or C2H6? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The C—C bond in C2H4 is stronger than in C2H6 because it has more hydrogens.
B
The C—C bond in C2H4 is stronger than in C2H6 because it has a higher bond order.
C
The C—C bond in C2H6 is stronger than in C2H4 because it has a higher bond order.
D
The C—C bond in C2H4 and have equal strengths because they have the same number of carbons.