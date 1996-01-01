11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Average Bond Order
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Average Bond Order
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the linear tetraiodide anion (I4−). Identify the following statements about this ion as true or false:
A. This ion does not exist in reality.
B. If it were to exist in reality, it would be a radical anion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A: True
B: False
B: False
B
A: True
B: True
B: True
C
A: False
B: True
B: True
D
A: False
B: False
B: False