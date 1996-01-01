14. Solutions
Osmotic Pressure
14. Solutions Osmotic Pressure
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Benzylpenicillin is a natural penicillin antibiotic commonly given intravenously because of its poor oral absorption. A 10.0 mL injectable solution contains 600 mg benzylpenicillin and has an osmotic pressure of 4.462 atm at 30 °C. Calculate the molar mass of benzylpenicillin using this information.
Answer Options:
A
668.8 g/mol
B
334.4 g/mol
C
215.6 g/mol
D
178.4 g/mol