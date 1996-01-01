2. Atoms & Elements
Subatomic Particles
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the statement below correct or incorrect? If it's false, modify the statement into a correct one.
The atomic number of an element is determined by the number of neutrons.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Correct.
B
Incorrect. The atomic number of an element is determined by the number of protons.
C
Incorrect. The atomic number of an element is determined by the number of electrons.