1. Intro to General Chemistry
Significant Figures
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Express each number in three significant figures
a. 0.00038475
b. 2.9983345
c. 1.78239x105
d. 89,289.35
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. 3.85×103, b. 2.99, c. 1.80×105, d. 89,300
B
a. 3.85×104, b. 2.99, c. 1.80×105, d. 8.93×105
C
a. 3.85×10−4, b. 3.00, c. 1.78×105, d. 8.93×104
D
a. 0.00038500, b. 3.00, c. 1.78×105, d. 89,300