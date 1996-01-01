17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
128PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the percent ionization of 0.12 M of HN3 solution in water? What is the percent ionization of 0.12 M of HN3 solution in 0.17 M sodium azide? What is the difference between their percent ionization?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The ionization constant of HN3 in water is 0.011% and in 0.17 M sodium azide is 1.26%. The difference in ionization constant is due to the presence of one of the products in water which causes less acid to dissociate.
B
The ionization constant of HN3 in water is 12% and in 0.17 M sodium azide is 17%. The difference in ionization constant is due to the presence of one of the products in water which causes more acid to dissociate.
C
The ionization constant for both HN3 in water and in 0.17 M sodium azide is 1.26%. The ionization constant does not change whether it is in water or in 0.17 M sodium azide.
D
The ionization constant of HN3 in water is 1.26% and in 0.17 M sodium azide is 0.011%. The difference in ionization constant is due to the presence of one of the products for the 0.12 M of HN3 solution in 0.17 M sodium azide which causes less acid to dissociate.