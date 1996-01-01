13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rank these substances in descending order based on their electrical conductivities.
Si doped with P, Ag, NaCl, Al, Ge
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
NaCl > Ag > Al > Si doped with P > Ge
B
Ag > Al > Si doped with P > Ge > NaCl
C
NaCl > Ag > Al > Ge > Si doped with P
D
Al > Ag > Si doped with P > Ge > NaCl