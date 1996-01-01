11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Coulomb's Law
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following reaction: 2 H(g) → H 2 (g), ΔH = −436 kJ/mol
Identify which statements are true or false.
As the reaction proceeds, the temperature of the surroundings increases.
When four moles of H(g) react, 4.04 grams of H2(g) are produced.
The electrons from one H atom would be attracted to the electrons of the other H atom according to Coulomb's Law.
When four moles of H(g) react, 436 kJ of heat is released.
Shining light on hydrogen atoms could excite electrons to n = 4 level as long as the intensity was sufficiently high.
The pressure inside the container would decrease when the reaction happens in a sealed container at a constant temperature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True, True, False, True, False, True
B
True, False, True, False, True, False
C
False, True, False, True, False, True
D
False, False, True, False, True, False
E
True, False, False, True, True, False