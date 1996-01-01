Given the following reaction: 2 H(g) → H 2 (g), ΔH = −436 kJ/mol

Identify which statements are true or false.

As the reaction proceeds, the temperature of the surroundings increases.

When four moles of H(g) react, 4.04 grams of H 2 (g) are produced.

The electrons from one H atom would be attracted to the electrons of the other H atom according to Coulomb's Law.

When four moles of H(g) react, 436 kJ of heat is released.

Shining light on hydrogen atoms could excite electrons to n = 4 level as long as the intensity was sufficiently high.

The pressure inside the container would decrease when the reaction happens in a sealed container at a constant temperature.