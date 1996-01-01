7. Gases
Pressure Units
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which statement is false
i) Atmospheric pressure decreases with increasing elevation
ii) The troposphere and stratosphere together account for 99.9% of the mass of the atmosphere
iii) Atmospheric temperature decreases with increasing elevation
iv) The layers of the atmosphere are based on elevation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ii only
B
iii only
C
i and iii
D
iv only
E
iii and iv