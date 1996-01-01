7. Gases
Pressure Units
7. Gases Pressure Units
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which statement is true
i) the stratosphere is the densest layer in the atmosphere
ii) the stratosphere is the thickest and heaviest layer in the atmosphere
iii) the troposphere is the thickest and heaviest layer in the atmosphere
iv) the troposphere is the densest layer in the atmosphere
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i and ii
B
i only
C
iii only
D
iii and iv
E
iv only