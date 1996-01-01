6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
139PRACTICE PROBLEM
Silver is extracted from its ore via the leaching process for the cyanide ion in that ore. Shown below is the overall reaction.
4 Ag (s) + 8 CN− (aq) + O2 (g) + 2 H2O (l) → 4 [Ag(CN)2]− (aq) + 4 OH− (aq)
Use the given data to calculate ΔG° for the above reaction at 25 °C.
Ag+ (aq) + 2 CN− (aq) → Ag(CN)2− (aq); Kf = 3.00×1020
H2O (l) ⇌ H+ (aq) + OH− (aq); Kw = 1.00×10−14
O2 (g) + 4 H+ (aq) + 4 e− → 2 H2O (l); E° = 1.229 V
Ag+ (aq) + e− → Ag (s); E° = 0.800 V
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔG° = 931 kJ
B
ΔG° = −930 kJ
C
ΔG° = −588 kJ
D
ΔG° = −313 kJ