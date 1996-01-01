Silver is extracted from its ore via the leaching process for the cyanide ion in that ore. Shown below is the overall reaction.

4 Ag (s) + 8 CN− (aq) + O 2 (g) + 2 H 2 O (l) → 4 [Ag(CN) 2 ]− (aq) + 4 OH− (aq)

Use the given data to calculate ΔG° for the above reaction at 25 °C.





Ag+ (aq) + 2 CN− (aq) → Ag(CN) 2 − (aq); K f = 3.00×1020

H 2 O (l) ⇌ H+ (aq) + OH− (aq); K w = 1.00×10−14

O 2 (g) + 4 H+ (aq) + 4 e− → 2 H 2 O (l); E° = 1.229 V

Ag+ (aq) + e− → Ag (s); E° = 0.800 V