1. Intro to General Chemistry
Significant Figures
1. Intro to General Chemistry Significant Figures
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Select the exact numbers from the following:
(a) the mass of a black ballpen
(b) the average height of buildings around the park
(c) the number of liters in a cubic feet of water
(d) the number of employee in an office
(e) the mass of a soda can
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a & e
B
c & d
C
b & c
D
a & d