9. Quantum Mechanics
De Broglie Wavelength
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the de Broglie wavelength of an 2.2 g bullet shot from an unknown gun at a velocity of 816 m/s? Is the wave nature of matter important for bullets?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
λ = 3.7×10−34 m; The wave nature of matter is not important for the bullet because its de Broglie wavelength is too small.
B
λ = 2.7×1033 m; The wave nature of matter is not important for the bullet because its de Broglie wavelength is too large.
C
λ = 3.7×1034 m; The wave nature of matter is important for the bullet because its de Broglie wavelength is too large.
D
λ = 2.7×10−33 m; The wave nature of matter is important for the bullet because its de Broglie wavelength is too small.