9. Quantum Mechanics
De Broglie Wavelength
9. Quantum Mechanics De Broglie Wavelength
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A microscope's maximum resolution is essentially equal to the wavelength of light used to create the picture. Those taken using an electron microscope have a substantially greater resolution—about 0.25 nm in contemporary instruments—than images taken with a photon microscope. What speed must the electrons be accelerated to in order to achieve a resolution of 0.25 nm, assuming that the resolution of an electron microscope is equal to the de Broglie wavelength of the electrons employed?
A microscope's maximum resolution is essentially equal to the wavelength of light used to create the picture. Those taken using an electron microscope have a substantially greater resolution—about 0.25 nm in contemporary instruments—than images taken with a photon microscope. What speed must the electrons be accelerated to in order to achieve a resolution of 0.25 nm, assuming that the resolution of an electron microscope is equal to the de Broglie wavelength of the electrons employed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.4×10−7 m/s
B
2.9×106 m/s
C
5.8×106 m/s
D
6.9×10−7 m/s