A microscope's maximum resolution is essentially equal to the wavelength of light used to create the picture. Those taken using an electron microscope have a substantially greater resolution—about 0.25 nm in contemporary instruments—than images taken with a photon microscope. What speed must the electrons be accelerated to in order to achieve a resolution of 0.25 nm, assuming that the resolution of an electron microscope is equal to the de Broglie wavelength of the electrons employed?