8. Thermochemistry First Law of Thermodynamics -
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gas is confined in one container and is attached to two other containers that are completely empty. Assuming that the containers are perfectly insulated and will not allow the flow of heat into or out of the containers to the surroundings, identify if work is performed during the expansion of the gas when the valves are opened.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, work is performed during the expansion of the gas.
B
No, work is not performed during the expansion of the gas.